NBA announces new replay, coach's challenges leaders

Joe Borgia, the current leader of the

replay center, will move into a different role where he will oversee the

implementation of coach's challenges.

The board of governors voted earlier this week to approve the use of a coach's

challenge on a one-year trial basis next season.

The league announced the moves Friday.

Phillips has worked in the NBA for 19 seasons and has officiated nine Finals

games. He was injured for most of the 2017-18 season, where he spent time in

the replay center.

Borgia -- who is the NBA's Senior Vice President, Replay and Referee

Operations -- has worked for the NBA as an official and executive for over 30

years.

"We see this as a win-win and part of our leadership succession process," said

Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations, to ESPN. "The

coaches' challenge (is) a significant initiative and we can have Joe focus on

that while he helps Jason with the transition. Joe brings a lot of experience

and knowledge and there will be some sticky scenarios with the coaches'

challenge."

