NBA announces two Mexico City games for 2019

12 in the first of

two matchups in Mexico City that the NBA announced on Friday.

The San Antonio Spurs will meet the Phoenix Suns two days later in the second

game.

It's the fourth consecutive season in which two NBA games will be played in

Mexico City, all at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. It's the first time four different

teams will play in Mexico in the same season, however.

Both games will be televised on ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass

International.

"NBA games in Mexico City are a core part of our efforts to reach and engage

basketball fans throughout Mexico and Latin America," said league commissioner

Adam Silver in a statement. "With a record four NBA teams visiting Mexico City

next season, we expect an unprecedented level of interest and excitement

around these games and our surrounding community events."

This year's games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, representing

the most NBA games played in one country outside of the U.S. and Canada. The

NBA has played one game in London in each of the past six seasons, after

playing two in 2011.

In a partnership with Zignia Live, the NBA plans to continue scheduling games

in Mexico City in future years.

--Field Level Media