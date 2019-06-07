NBA announces two Mexico City games for 2019
The Dallas Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons on Dec.
12 in the first of
two matchups in Mexico City that the NBA announced on Friday.
The San Antonio Spurs will meet the Phoenix Suns two days later in the second
game.
It's the fourth consecutive season in which two NBA games will be played in
Mexico City, all at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. It's the first time four different
teams will play in Mexico in the same season, however.
Both games will be televised on ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass
International.
"NBA games in Mexico City are a core part of our efforts to reach and engage
basketball fans throughout Mexico and Latin America," said league commissioner
Adam Silver in a statement. "With a record four NBA teams visiting Mexico City
next season, we expect an unprecedented level of interest and excitement
around these games and our surrounding community events."
This year's games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, representing
the most NBA games played in one country outside of the U.S. and Canada. The
NBA has played one game in London in each of the past six seasons, after
playing two in 2011.
In a partnership with Zignia Live, the NBA plans to continue scheduling games
in Mexico City in future years.
--Field Level Media