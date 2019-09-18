NBA approves sale of Nets to Tsai

Tsai, who paid $1 billion for a 49 percent share of the Nets in 2018, is

paying an additional $1.35 billion to Mikhail Prokhorov for the remaining 51

percent share.

"We are thrilled that Joe Tsai is becoming the principal owner and governor of

the Brooklyn Nets," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. "In

addition to being a passionate basketball fan, Joe is one of China's

preeminent internet, media and e-commerce pioneers and his expertise will be

invaluable in the league's efforts to grow the game in China and other global

markets. I would also like to thank Mikhail Prokhorov and Dmitry Razumov for

their enormous contributions to the Brooklyn community, the Nets organization

and the league. They leave a thriving team, well-positioned for the future."

Tsai is the co-founder of e-commerce company Alibaba.

Prokhorov purchased the team from Bruce Ratner in 2010 and completed a move to

Brooklyn and Barclays Center in 2012.

The purchase price exceeds the previous record sale price of $2.2 billion, the

cost to David Tepper to buy the Carolina Panthers and Tilman Fertitta to buy

the Houston Rockets.

