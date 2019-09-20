NBA board votes for stiffer tampering measures

With the league seeking a "culture of compliance," NBA commissioner Adam

Silver said the new rule changes could involve, "Suspending executives ...

taking away draft picks ... voiding contracts. ... All those provisions are on

the table. The ultimate goal is compliance."

Speaking after two days of meetings in New York, Silver added, "Our teams want

to know that they're competing on a level playing field and frankly don't want

to feel disadvantaged if they are adhering to our existing rules."

If a player/agent solicits unauthorized benefits or contact regarding contract

matters, a team must be notified within 24 hours, under the new rule changes.

Also, five teams each year will be randomly audited to make sure no rules have

been broken.

Fines for tampering with team or player personnel would increase from $5

million to $10 million, and increase to $6 million for a team and $250,000 for

a player for unauthorized agreements.

Other changes approved by the board included adapting language in the league

regarding traveling violations and establishing a deadline for teams to submit

lineups 30 minutes before game time, 20 minutes more than previously stated.

