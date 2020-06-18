Basketball

NBA coaches union expresses concerns over Orlando plan

Reuters
19 minutes ago

The NBA coaches' union is concerned that the league's return-to-play setup at Walt Disney World Resort will risk their members' health and hurt their future job prospects.

At the end of what will be a four-plus-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus
pandemic, the NBA will have 22 of its 30 teams resume action at the Disney
campus near Orlando, Fla., with training camp due to run July 9-29 and games
to commence on July 30.

All players and staffers will essentially be quarantined for the duration of
their stay in the NBA's "bubble" while undergoing regular COVID-19 testing.

Silver: NBA will address player concerns before return

YESTERDAY AT 23:56

The National Basketball Coaches Association is questioning the details of the
"bubble" protocols, particularly whether the league's oldest head coaches will
be permitted to execute all of their regular duties.

The San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, who is 71 years old; the Houston
Rockets' Mike D'Antoni, 69; and the New Orleans Pelicans' Alvin Gentry, 65,
all fall in the age bracket that is viewed as being at risk to severe
consequences if they contract the coronavirus.

In a statement to ESPN, the union wrote, "The health and safety of all NBA
coaches is our main concern. However, we are also concerned with a coach's
opportunity to work and to not have their ability to secure future jobs be
severely jeopardized. The league assured us that a coach will not be excluded
solely because of age.

"We feel the medical review process is designed to flag only those individuals
who pose significant threats of substantial harm to themselves that cannot be
reduced or eliminated by the NBA's considerable steps to create a healthy and
safe atmosphere in Orlando.

"Adam (Silver) and the NBA have created a situation in Orlando that is likely
far safer than in our coaches' home markets. Absent a significant threat, we
believe a coach should be able to understand and assume their individual
risks, waive liability, and coach in Orlando."

Silver had said initially in a TNT interview on June 5, "There are people
involved in this league, particularly coaches, who are obviously older people.
... We're going to have to work through protocols, for example, and it may be
certain coaches may not be able to be the bench coach.

"They may have to maintain social distancing protocols, and maybe they can be
in the front of a room, a locker room ... with a whiteboard, but when it comes
to actual play, we're not going to want them that close to players in order to
protect them."

However, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the
NBACA, subsequently spoke with Silver.

"(Silver) admitted that he jumped the gun with his statement to TNT," Carlisle
told ESPN. "The health and safety of our coaches is first and foremost. It's
entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60s or 70s could be healthier than
someone in their 30s or 40s.

"The conversation should never be solely about a person's age. Adam assured me
that we would work through this together to help determine what is both safe
and fair for all of our coaches."

--Field Level Media

Silver: NBA will address player concerns before return

YESTERDAY AT 21:09
Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans

15/06/2020 AT 19:52
What's On

