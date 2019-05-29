NBA commish on Lakers: 'They'll figure it out'

At least that's the

expectation of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"I know Jeanie knows how to manage a team," Silver said in a wide-ranging

interview on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday morning. "Sure, when things start to

go wrong, a lot of fingers get pointed. But they'll figure it out."

Silver expressed the highest confidence that the alleged dysfunction in the

Los Angeles franchise will be sorted out soon.

After missing the playoffs, team president Magic Johnson resigned abruptly and

without consulting Buss because he felt stripped of the power to make

meaningful decisions.

General manager Rob Pelinka then fired head coach Luke Walton -- a move

Johnson said he wanted to make early in the season but was vetoed -- but

efforts to lure top candidates Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue fell short.

ESPN reported Tuesday that LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, was working behind

the scenes to influence the coaching change throughout the season and took his

complaints directly to Silver. The same report said that Paul and Klutch

Sports also scouted assistant coaches on the Lakers' staff and picked out

active players they hoped would be traded.

Paul denied that report on Tuesday.

Silver said Wednesday morning he bumped into Paul in a restaurant.

"He was in the same restaurant," Silver said. "There were two people sitting

there. He sat down for a second, and I think he said something along the lines

that 'Luke Walton is not the right guy to coach LeBron.'

"My reaction was to shrug my shoulders and maybe say, 'Well, who do you think

is the right guy to coach?' And he mentioned a name and that was that. I think

as commissioner, I don't want to shut people off who have a point of view."

--Field Level Media