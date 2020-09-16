18.

Multiple reports emerged over the past few week that the draft date would be

moved again as the NBA attempts to return to normalcy following a hiatus of

more than four months necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN will broadcast the draft, but the NBA didn't announce whether it would be

held virtually or in person. The league's statement added the date is subject

to change "as circumstances warrant."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

With the NBA playoffs still in progress, the league said the new dates gives

teams additional time to conduct the 2020 pre-draft process, gather more

information about the potential start date for the 2020-21 season and advance

conversations between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association

regarding related Collective Bargaining Agreement matters.

The season is not expected to start before Christmas Day.

--Field Level Media

