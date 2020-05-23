Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla.

League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players
Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with The Walt Disney
Company about a late-July restart at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports
Complex.

It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and
housing," Bass said.

The NBA regular season was paused on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we
are working with public health experts and government officials on a
comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols
and protections are in place," Bass said.

--Field Level Media

Basketball
