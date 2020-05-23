NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla.
League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players
Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with The Walt Disney
Company about a late-July restart at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports
Complex.
It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and
housing," Bass said.
Basketball
Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19
18 HOURS AGO
The NBA regular season was paused on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we
are working with public health experts and government officials on a
comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols
and protections are in place," Bass said.
--Field Level Media
Basketball
Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78
YESTERDAY AT 15:59
Basketball
Nets G Dinwiddie: NBA resumes July 15 in 'bubble'
YESTERDAY AT 15:36
Related Topics