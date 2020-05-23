NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla.

League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players

Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with The Walt Disney

Company about a late-July restart at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports

Complex.

It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and

housing," Bass said.

Basketball Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19 18 HOURS AGO

The NBA regular season was paused on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we

are working with public health experts and government officials on a

comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols

and protections are in place," Bass said.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78 YESTERDAY AT 15:59