NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla.
League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players
Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with The Walt Disney
Company about a late-July restart at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports
Complex.
It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and
housing," Bass said.
NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World
"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we
are working with public health experts and government officials on a
comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols
and protections are in place," Bass said.
The news of where and when comes amid a report of how the league plans to
reopen. The Athletic reported Saturday that the league sent a survey to every
general manager asking their opinion about how to restart the season. The
survey went out Friday night, according to the report.
The options, according to the report:
1. Restart with the regular season en route to playing between 72 and 76 games
total before proceeding to playoffs. GMs were also asked to vote on the number
of regular season games to be played. All teams had played between 63 and 67
when the league put a pause to the season March 11 due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
2. Restart straight to a 16-team, best-of-seven playoff.
3. A "playoff plus" option of adding teams, either through a play-in
tournament or replacing the first round with a group stage. GMs were given
several options for the number of teams as well as the format.
4. How late in the year should the season go, with the range of options from
Labor Day through Nov. 1.
The NBA Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a call on May 29, according to
the report.
--Field Level Media