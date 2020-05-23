Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla.

League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players
Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with The Walt Disney
Company about a late-July restart at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports
Complex.

It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and
housing," Bass said.

Basketball

NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

4 HOURS AGO

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we
are working with public health experts and government officials on a
comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols
and protections are in place," Bass said.

The news of where and when comes amid a report of how the league plans to
reopen. The Athletic reported Saturday that the league sent a survey to every
general manager asking their opinion about how to restart the season. The
survey went out Friday night, according to the report.

The options, according to the report:

1. Restart with the regular season en route to playing between 72 and 76 games
total before proceeding to playoffs. GMs were also asked to vote on the number
of regular season games to be played. All teams had played between 63 and 67
when the league put a pause to the season March 11 due to the coronavirus
pandemic.

2. Restart straight to a 16-team, best-of-seven playoff.

3. A "playoff plus" option of adding teams, either through a play-in
tournament or replacing the first round with a group stage. GMs were given
several options for the number of teams as well as the format.

4. How late in the year should the season go, with the range of options from
Labor Day through Nov. 1.

The NBA Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a call on May 29, according to
the report.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

5 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

4 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

5 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19

A DAY AGO
Basketball

Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

YESTERDAY AT 15:59

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNBA in talks to resume season at Disney World