NBA denies Rockets' protest
The NBA denied the protest the Houston Rockets filed in regard to their 135-133 double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Tuesday night.
The Rockets held a 102-89 lead in the fourth quarter when star guard James
Harden scored on a dunk. The force of the slam caused the ball to go back
through the net and over the rim, and the officiating crew ruled that Harden
missed the dunk.
Houston's appeal said that the rules were misapplied by the crew when it
failed to grant the club a requested coach's challenge to have the play
reviewed. The NBA agreed with the Rockets' contention, but commissioner Adam
Silver determined that the Rockets had "sufficient time to overcome the error
during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods
and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not
warranted."
The NBA said the officials -- crew chief James Capers, Kevin Scott and John
Butler -- were disciplined for misapplying the challenge rule. The league
didn't disclose the nature of the punishments.
Capers told a pool reporter that the crew watched replays of the dunk after
the game and that it should have been ruled a "successful field goal." He said
there was a 30-second period for which the Rockets could request a review and
that the period passed while Houston was contesting the call.
The NBA also said it will work the competition committee to develop procedures
that will prevent a situation like Harden's from occurring again.
--Field Level Media