NBA denies Rockets' protest

The Rockets held a 102-89 lead in the fourth quarter when star guard James

Harden scored on a dunk. The force of the slam caused the ball to go back

through the net and over the rim, and the officiating crew ruled that Harden

missed the dunk.

Houston's appeal said that the rules were misapplied by the crew when it

failed to grant the club a requested coach's challenge to have the play

reviewed. The NBA agreed with the Rockets' contention, but commissioner Adam

Silver determined that the Rockets had "sufficient time to overcome the error

during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods

and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not

warranted."

The NBA said the officials -- crew chief James Capers, Kevin Scott and John

Butler -- were disciplined for misapplying the challenge rule. The league

didn't disclose the nature of the punishments.

Capers told a pool reporter that the crew watched replays of the dunk after

the game and that it should have been ruled a "successful field goal." He said

there was a 30-second period for which the Rockets could request a review and

that the period passed while Houston was contesting the call.

The NBA also said it will work the competition committee to develop procedures

that will prevent a situation like Harden's from occurring again.

--Field Level Media