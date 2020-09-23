The NBA announced Wednesday that the event will take place in two phases that
will be held both virtually and in NBA team markets.
The Combine typically is held in one central location where all players
eligible to be drafted gather for drills and workouts. The 2019 version took
place over five days in Chicago.
"NBA Draft Combine is an essential part of the pre-draft evaluation process,"
said Byron Spruell, the president of NBA League Operations. "While the
circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we're excited to creatively
deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible
through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their
NBA journeys."
Draft prospects will take part in league and team interviews by
videoconference starting Monday and going through Oct. 16. Players then will
have a chance to travel to the NBA team facility closest to their residence to
create a Pro Day-type video reel of workouts, drills, and strength and agility
testing. NBA-affiliated doctors will conduct medical exams at the location.
The 2020 NBA Draft originally was scheduled for June, then pushed to October
and now to Nov. 18 amid the pandemic.
The draft picks will have a short time to acclimate to their new teams.
Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that he expects the 2020-21 season to
begin sometime in January.
The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 selection.
--Field Level Media