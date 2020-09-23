The NBA announced Wednesday that the event will take place in two phases that

will be held both virtually and in NBA team markets.

The Combine typically is held in one central location where all players

eligible to be drafted gather for drills and workouts. The 2019 version took

place over five days in Chicago.

"NBA Draft Combine is an essential part of the pre-draft evaluation process,"

said Byron Spruell, the president of NBA League Operations. "While the

circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we're excited to creatively

deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible

through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their

NBA journeys."

Draft prospects will take part in league and team interviews by

videoconference starting Monday and going through Oct. 16. Players then will

have a chance to travel to the NBA team facility closest to their residence to

create a Pro Day-type video reel of workouts, drills, and strength and agility

testing. NBA-affiliated doctors will conduct medical exams at the location.

The 2020 NBA Draft originally was scheduled for June, then pushed to October

and now to Nov. 18 amid the pandemic.

The draft picks will have a short time to acclimate to their new teams.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that he expects the 2020-21 season to

begin sometime in January.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 selection.

