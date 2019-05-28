NBA draft notebook: Duke's Bolden to stay in draft

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports announced Bolden has signed with an agent.

Overshadowed by freshman teammates Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam

Reddish, Bolden appeared in 35 games (21 starts) for the Blue Devils,

averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19 minutes.

Players have until Wednesday night to finalize their draft plans. Those who

stay in the draft but are not selected cannot return to play in college.

-- Duke's Javin DeLaurier will return to Durham, N.C., for his senior season,

according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

In the 2018-19 season, DeLaurier averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.3

minutes per game. He appeared in 38 games, starting 16.

--LSU guards Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays will return to the Tigers,

according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Taylor started 24 of 35 games last season, averaging 6.7 points and 3.6

rebounds. Mays started every game, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1

assists and 1.9 steals.

--Louisville forward V.J. King will give up his final year of eligibility and

stay in the draft, he announced on Twitter.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, King played in 101 games (48 starts) and

averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

--Louisville big man Steven Enoch announced on Instagram that he has withdrawn

from the draft pool and is returning to school for his senior season.

"Thank you to all NBA teams for the good feedback (and) the chance to show my

talent," posted the 6-foot-10 center, who averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds

in 34 games for the Cardinals in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media