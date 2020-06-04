Basketball

NBA ends G League season

Reuters
an hour ago

While the NBA season will resume in July, the developmental G League is over for the 2019-20 season.

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement that
end-of-season awards -- Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year
and Rookie of the Year -- would be handed out in the days ahead.

G League play was suspended March 12. The NBA G League's regular season was
due to conclude on March 28.

"While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we
recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,"
Abdur-Rahim said. "I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and
coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our
fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

--Field Level Media

