NBA ends G League season

While the NBA season will resume in July, the developmental G League is over for the 2019-20 season.

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement that

end-of-season awards -- Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year

and Rookie of the Year -- would be handed out in the days ahead.

G League play was suspended March 12. The NBA G League's regular season was

due to conclude on March 28.

Basketball League approves plan to restart season at Disney World-reports 5 HOURS AGO

"While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we

recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,"

Abdur-Rahim said. "I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and

coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our

fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS HAVE APPROVED PLAN TO RESTART SUSPENDED SEASON AT DISNEY WORLD IN FLORIDA 5 HOURS AGO