NBA exhibition games to open with 10-minute quarters

The NBA will ease back into action with upcoming exhibition games to consist of 10-minute quarters.
As the exhibition-game schedule proceeds, the regular 12-minute quarters will
return, but with players spending more than four months out of action, the
initial practice games will move much quicker. The NBA reportedly wants to
take it easy on teams not just because of time away, but also because some
clubs do not yet have full rosters.
The NBA exhibition-game schedule begins Wednesday with four games. The Orlando
Magic will face the Los Angeles Clippers, the Washington Wizards will meet the
Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Brooklyn Nets and the
Sacramento Kings will be matched up against the Miami Heat.
The return of 12-minute quarters will come with each team's second exhibition
game. All teams are expected to play three games before the regular season
resumes July 30.
All NBA games from July 30 to the end of the season will be played in the
Orlando, Fla., area as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the
league in March.
