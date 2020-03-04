NBA, FIBA's Basketball Africa League postpone games

The league initially had been scheduled to tip off March 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

"Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the

escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL's inaugural

season will be postponed," league president Amadou Gallo Fall said in a

statement. "I am disappointed we are not able to tip off this historic league

as scheduled, but look forward to the highly anticipated launch of the BAL at

a later date."

The BAL is slated to include 12 teams, from Bamako, Mali; Sale, Morocco;

Yaounde, Cameroon; Maputo, Mozambique; Vakinankaratra, Madagascar; Algiers,

Algeria; Kigali, Rwanda; Luanda, Angola; Port Harcourt, Nigeria; Monastir,

Tunisia; Giza, Egypt; and Dakar.

--Field Level Media