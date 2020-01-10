NBA fines Butler, Warren after altercation

Warren $25,000 for an incident during Wednesday's game in

Indianapolis.

The fines were announced Friday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, executive vice president

of basketball operations.

In the third quarter of the game, a 122-108 Heat win, Butler and Warren bumped

each other and exchanged words, and Warren was ejected. As Warren walked off,

Butler blew kisses toward him, and Warren responded with an obscene gesture.

Butler's fine also was for "escalating the incident on social media postgame."

He posted a photo on Instagram of the Heat's schedule, circled the next game

against the Pacers (March 20) and tagged Warren with a message: "don't be mad

you can't guard me. we will see what you about in March."

--Field Level Media