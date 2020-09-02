The league also fined Doncic $15,000 for throwing the basketball off the legs
of an official during the same game on Sunday.
Morris was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected for his incident, which
occurred with 1:07 left in the first quarter of the Clippers' series-clinching
111-97 win in Game 6 in the NBA bubble near Orlando.
The amount of the fine was based on several prior disciplinary measures
against Morris, according to a statement released by NBA executive vice
president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.
Doncic was whistled for a technical foul after throwing the ball, which
happened with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter.
The Clippers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and will face the
Denver Nuggets, with Game 1 set for Thursday night.
--Field Level Media