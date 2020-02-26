NBA fines Embiid $25K for obscene gesture, language

With 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter of 129-112 win against Atlanta on

Monday, Embiid gave the middle finger to Kevin Huerter after the Hawks guard

stole the ball.

Embiid, who finished the game with a career-high 49 points, also used profane

language during his on-court interview after the game at Philadelphia's Wells

Fargo Center.

The amount of the fine "reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable

on-court decorum," read a press release from the office of Kiki VanDeWeghe,

the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations.

Embiid, 25, made his third straight All-Star team this season and is averaging

23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 42 games.

--Field Level Media