NBA fines Hield $25K for kicking ball into stands

The Sacramento guard kicked the ball into the stands after the Kings held on

for a win over the visiting Boston Celtics, and the NBA handed him a $25,000

fine Monday.

It was the same penalty assessed to Patrick Beverley last month after the Los

Angeles Clippers guard underhanded the ball into the stand following a win by

his team.

On Saturday, the Kings survived when a last-second shot by Boston's Marcus

Smart rolled off the rim at the buzzer, sealing Sacramento's 100-99 victory.

When the ball came down, Hield punched it to half court, then chased after it

and booted it into the crowd.

NBA players are not allowed to "intentionally throw, kick, or send the ball

into the stands for any reason." A technical foul is to be assessed if such an

action occurs during a game, but the Sunday contest was already over by the

time Hield showed off his kicking leg.

Hield, 26, was instrumental in the win, producing game highs with 35 points

and four steals. He is averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and

0.9 steals through 12 games this season.

--Field Level Media