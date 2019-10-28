NBA fines Pistons' Morris $35K for verbal abuse

By Reuters

52 minutes agoUpdated 50 minutes ago

The NBA fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 on Monday for "directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official" on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the Pistons' 117-111 loss to the visiting
Philadelphia 76ers.

Morris, 30, scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in the
loss.

The fine was announced by NBA executive vice president of basketball
operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

--Field Level Media

