Tucker of the Houston Rockets on Sunday, one day after their on-court
confrontation.
Schroder was fined "for making contact to the groin area" of Tucker, and
Tucker was penalized for "approaching Schroder and making contact with him in
escalation of the altercation," according to a release from the office of NBA
executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.
Both players were ejected after the incident, which occurred with 6:51 left in
the third quarter of the Rockets' 114-80 victory near Orlando. Schroder
received a flagrant-2 foul call.
Schroder told reporters after the game that he did not intentionally hit
Tucker in a sensitive spot.
The Rockets hold a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series, with
Game 6 scheduled for Monday night.
