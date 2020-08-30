Tucker of the Houston Rockets on Sunday, one day after their on-court

confrontation.

Schroder was fined "for making contact to the groin area" of Tucker, and

Tucker was penalized for "approaching Schroder and making contact with him in

escalation of the altercation," according to a release from the office of NBA

executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Basketball NBA Results 2 HOURS AGO

Both players were ejected after the incident, which occurred with 6:51 left in

the third quarter of the Rockets' 114-80 victory near Orlando. Schroder

received a flagrant-2 foul call.

Schroder told reporters after the game that he did not intentionally hit

Tucker in a sensitive spot.

The Rockets hold a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series, with

Game 6 scheduled for Monday night.

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA roundup: Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis 17 HOURS AGO