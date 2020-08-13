Basketball

NBA first-round playoff games begin Monday

ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

The first round of the NBA playoffs will kick off with four games on Monday.

The NBA announced the schedule on Thursday that includes both No. 1 seeds --
the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, the Los Angeles Lakers in the West -- not
opening their postseason runs until Tuesday.

The final Western Conference playoff spot is still to be decided. The Memphis
Grizzlies clinched a spot in the play-in round on Thursday and will face
either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns.

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will get the festivities started Monday with
a Western Conference series at 1:30 p.m. ET. Two Eastern Conference series
follow with the Brooklyn Nets and defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors
meeting at 4 p.m. ET, and the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics squaring
off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers finish the day with a 9 p.m. ET
tip.

On Tuesday, the Bucks are on the floor first against the Orlando Magic at 1:30
p.m. ET. The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers play at 4 p.m. ET in another
Eastern Conference opener.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets meet in a Western Conference
series at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Lakers meeting the play-in winner at 9
p.m. ET.

Any Game 7 matchups are scheduled for either Aug. 29 or Aug. 30.

--Field Level Media

