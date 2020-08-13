NBA first-round playoff games begin Monday

The first round of the NBA playoffs will kick off with four games on Monday.

The NBA announced the schedule on Thursday that includes both No. 1 seeds --

the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, the Los Angeles Lakers in the West -- not

opening their postseason runs until Tuesday.

The final Western Conference playoff spot is still to be decided. The Memphis

Grizzlies clinched a spot in the play-in round on Thursday and will face

either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns.

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will get the festivities started Monday with

a Western Conference series at 1:30 p.m. ET. Two Eastern Conference series

follow with the Brooklyn Nets and defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors

meeting at 4 p.m. ET, and the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics squaring

off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers finish the day with a 9 p.m. ET

tip.

On Tuesday, the Bucks are on the floor first against the Orlando Magic at 1:30

p.m. ET. The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers play at 4 p.m. ET in another

Eastern Conference opener.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets meet in a Western Conference

series at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Lakers meeting the play-in winner at 9

p.m. ET.

Any Game 7 matchups are scheduled for either Aug. 29 or Aug. 30.

