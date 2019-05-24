NBA Fixtures

May 24 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, May 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Portland (2100/0100) Saturday, May 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Toronto (2030/0030) Sunday, May 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at Golden State (2100/0100) Monday, May 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Milwaukee (2030/0030)