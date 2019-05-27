NBA Fixtures
May 27 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, May 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Milwaukee (2030/0030) Thursday, May 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Toronto (2100/0100) Sunday, June 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Toronto (2000/0000)
