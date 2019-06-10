NBA Fixtures
Jun 10 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, June 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Toronto (2100/0100) Thursday, June 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Golden State (2100/0100) Sunday, June 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Toronto (2000/0000)
