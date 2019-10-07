NBA Fixtures

Oct 7 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, October 7 schedules (EST/GMT) CA San Lorenzo de Almagro at Cleveland (1800/2200) Orlando at Detroit (1900/2300) New York at Washington (1900/2300) New Orleans at Atlanta (1930/2330) Milwaukee at Chicago (2000/0000) Tuesday, October 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Toronto (0600/1000) Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia (1900/2300) San Antonio at Miami (1930/2330) New Zealand Breakers at Memphis (2000/0000) Dallas at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Minnesota at Phoenix (2200/0200) Denver at Portland (2230/0230) Wednesday, October 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Detroit (1900/2300) Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington (1900/2300) Orlando at Atlanta (1930/2330) Miami at Charlotte (1930/2330) New Orleans at Chicago (2000/0000) Utah at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Thursday, October 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Houston (0600/1000) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (0730/1130) New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Maccabi Haifa at Portland (2200/0200) Phoenix at Sacramento (2200/0200) Minnesota at Golden State (2230/0230) Denver at LA Clippers (2230/0230) Friday, October 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Detroit (1900/2300) Chicago at Indiana (1900/2300) Boston at Orlando (1900/2300) Philadelphia at Charlotte (1930/2330) Washington at New York (1930/2330) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0000) Milwaukee at Dallas (2030/0030) Saturday, October 12 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Lakers at Brooklyn (0730/1130) Phoenix at Portland (2000/0000) Sunday, October 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Boston (1500/1900) Melbourne United at LA Clippers (1530/1930) New Orleans at San Antonio (1600/2000) Philadelphia at Orlando (1800/2200) Chicago at Toronto (1800/2200) Milwaukee at Washington (1800/2200) Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota (2000/0000) Monday, October 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Miami (1930/2330) Charlotte at Memphis (2000/0000)

Oct 7 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, October 7 schedules (EST/GMT) CA San Lorenzo de Almagro at Cleveland (1800/2200) Orlando at Detroit (1900/2300) New York at Washington (1900/2300) New Orleans at Atlanta (1930/2330) Milwaukee at Chicago (2000/0000) Tuesday, October 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Toronto (0600/1000) Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia (1900/2300) San Antonio at Miami (1930/2330) New Zealand Breakers at Memphis (2000/0000) Dallas at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Minnesota at Phoenix (2200/0200) Denver at Portland (2230/0230) Wednesday, October 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Detroit (1900/2300) Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington (1900/2300) Orlando at Atlanta (1930/2330) Miami at Charlotte (1930/2330) New Orleans at Chicago (2000/0000) Utah at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Thursday, October 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Houston (0600/1000) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (0730/1130) New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Maccabi Haifa at Portland (2200/0200) Phoenix at Sacramento (2200/0200) Minnesota at Golden State (2230/0230) Denver at LA Clippers (2230/0230) Friday, October 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Detroit (1900/2300) Chicago at Indiana (1900/2300) Boston at Orlando (1900/2300) Philadelphia at Charlotte (1930/2330) Washington at New York (1930/2330) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0000) Milwaukee at Dallas (2030/0030) Saturday, October 12 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Lakers at Brooklyn (0730/1130) Phoenix at Portland (2000/0000) Sunday, October 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Boston (1500/1900) Melbourne United at LA Clippers (1530/1930) New Orleans at San Antonio (1600/2000) Philadelphia at Orlando (1800/2200) Chicago at Toronto (1800/2200) Milwaukee at Washington (1800/2200) Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota (2000/0000) Monday, October 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Miami (1930/2330) Charlotte at Memphis (2000/0000)