NBA Fixtures

Jan 3 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, January 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Boston (1900/0000) Miami at Orlando (1900/0000) Portland at Washington (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Houston (2000/0100) New York at Phoenix (2100/0200) New Orleans at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Saturday, January 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at LA Clippers (1530/2030) Toronto at Brooklyn (1800/2300) Utah at Orlando (1900/0000) Indiana at Atlanta (1930/0030) Oklahoma City at Cleveland (1930/0030) Denver at Washington (2000/0100) Boston at Chicago (2000/0100) Charlotte at Dallas (2030/0130) San Antonio at Milwaukee (2030/0130) Detroit at Golden State (2030/0130) New Orleans at Sacramento (2200/0300) Sunday, January 5 schedules (EST/GMT) New York at LA Clippers (1530/2030) Portland at Miami (1800/2300) Minnesota at Cleveland (1930/0030) Memphis at Phoenix (2000/0100) Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Monday, January 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Orlando (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Boston at Washington (1900/0000) Denver at Atlanta (1930/0030) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0100) Chicago at Dallas (2030/0130) Milwaukee at San Antonio (2030/0130) Golden State at Sacramento (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Cleveland (1900/0000) Portland at Toronto (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Minnesota at Memphis (2000/0100) Sacramento at Phoenix (2100/0200) New York at LA Lakers (2230/0330)