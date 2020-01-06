NBA Fixtures

Jan 6 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, January 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Orlando (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Boston at Washington (1900/0000) Denver at Atlanta (1930/0030) Utah at New Orleans (2000/0100) Chicago at Dallas (2030/0130) Milwaukee at San Antonio (2030/0130) Golden State at Sacramento (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Cleveland (1900/0000) Portland at Toronto (1900/0000) Oklahoma City at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Minnesota at Memphis (2000/0100) Sacramento at Phoenix (2100/0200) New York at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Wednesday, January 8 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at Boston (1900/0000) Toronto at Charlotte (1900/0000) Miami at Indiana (1900/0000) Washington at Orlando (1900/0000) Houston at Atlanta (1930/0030) Denver at Dallas (1930/0030) Chicago at New Orleans (2000/0100) New York at Utah (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Golden State (2200/0300) Thursday, January 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Detroit (1900/0000) Boston at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Portland at Minnesota (2000/0100) Houston at Oklahoma City (2130/0230) Friday, January 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Washington (1900/0000) Miami at Brooklyn (1930/0030) New Orleans at New York (2000/0100) Indiana at Chicago (2000/0100) San Antonio at Memphis (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Dallas (2030/0130) Orlando at Phoenix (2100/0200) Charlotte at Utah (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Sacramento (2200/0300) Golden State at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Saturday, January 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Houston (1700/2200) New Orleans at Boston (1900/0000) Chicago at Detroit (1900/0000) LA Lakers at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Dallas (2030/0130) Cleveland at Denver (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Portland (2200/0300) Sunday, January 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at New York (1530/2030) Utah at Washington (1530/2030) Atlanta at Brooklyn (1800/2300) San Antonio at Toronto (1800/2300) Golden State at Memphis (1800/2300) LA Clippers at Denver (2000/0100) Charlotte at Phoenix (2000/0100) Monday, January 13 schedules (EST/GMT) New Orleans at Detroit (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Indiana (1900/0000)