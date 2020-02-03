NBA Fixtures

Feb 3 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, February 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Charlotte (1900/0000) New York at Cleveland (1900/0000) Dallas at Indiana (1900/0000) Golden State at Washington (1900/0000) Boston at Atlanta (1930/0030) Phoenix at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Miami (1930/0030) Detroit at Memphis (2000/0100) Minnesota at Sacramento (2200/0300) San Antonio at LA Clippers (2230/0330) Tuesday, February 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at New Orleans (1930/0030) Charlotte at Houston (2000/0100) Portland at Denver (2100/0200) San Antonio at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at Detroit (1900/0000) Orlando at Boston (1930/0030) Golden State at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Indiana at Toronto (1930/0030) Atlanta at Minnesota (2000/0100) Cleveland at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Memphis at Dallas (2030/0130) Denver at Utah (2100/0200) Miami at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Thursday, February 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at New York (1930/0030) New Orleans at Chicago (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Milwaukee (2000/0100) San Antonio at Portland (2200/0300) Houston at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Friday, February 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Dallas at Washington (1900/0000) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Toronto at Indiana (2000/0100) Detroit at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Houston at Phoenix (2100/0200) Miami at Sacramento (2200/0300) Portland at Utah (2230/0330) Saturday, February 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Orlando (1700/2200) Dallas at Charlotte (1900/0000) New York at Detroit (1900/0000) New Orleans at Indiana (1930/0030) Brooklyn at Toronto (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Minnesota (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Golden State (2030/0130) Denver at Phoenix (2100/0200) San Antonio at Sacramento (2200/0300) Sunday, February 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Oklahoma City (1530/2030) New York at Atlanta (1800/2300) Chicago at Philadelphia (1800/2300) Memphis at Washington (1800/2300) Utah at Houston (1900/0000) LA Clippers at Cleveland (1930/0030) Miami at Portland (2100/0200) Monday, February 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Charlotte at Detroit (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Indiana (1900/0000) Atlanta at Orlando (1900/0000)