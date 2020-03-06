NBA Fixtures

Mar 6 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, March 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Washington (1900/0000) San Antonio at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Oklahoma City at New York (1930/0030) Utah at Boston (2000/0100) Indiana at Chicago (2000/0100) Orlando at Minnesota (2000/0100) Miami at New Orleans (2000/0100) Memphis at Dallas (2030/0130) Portland at Phoenix (2100/0200) Milwaukee at LA Lakers (2230/0330) Saturday, March 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Charlotte (1700/2200) Utah at Detroit (1900/0000) Denver at Cleveland (1930/0030) Atlanta at Memphis (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Golden State (2030/0130) Sacramento at Portland (2200/0300) Sunday, March 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Brooklyn (1400/1900) New Orleans at Minnesota (1430/1930) LA Lakers at LA Clippers (1430/1930) Oklahoma City at Boston (1700/2200) Milwaukee at Phoenix (1700/2200) Miami at Washington (1800/2300) Indiana at Dallas (1800/2300) Orlando at Houston (1800/2300) San Antonio at Cleveland (1830/2330) Detroit at New York (1830/2330) Toronto at Sacramento (2000/0100) Monday, March 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Charlotte at Atlanta (1830/2330) Milwaukee at Denver (2000/0100) Toronto at Utah (2000/0100) Tuesday, March 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Indiana (1800/2300) New York at Washington (1800/2300) Cleveland at Chicago (1900/0000) Minnesota at Houston (1900/0000) Orlando at Memphis (1900/0000) Dallas at San Antonio (1900/0000) Phoenix at Portland (2100/0200) LA Clippers at Golden State (2130/0230) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (2130/0230)