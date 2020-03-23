NBA Fixtures

Mar 23 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, March 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Phoenix at Indiana (1900/2300)-postponed LA Clippers at New York (1900/2300)-postponed Boston at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Orlando at Brooklyn (1930/2330)-postponed Oklahoma City at Miami (1930/2330)-postponed Denver at Chicago (2000/0000)-postponed Detroit at Milwaukee (2000/0000)-postponed Houston at Dallas (2030/0030)-postponed Tuesday, March 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Portland at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Sacramento at Cleveland (1900/2300)-postponed LA Lakers at Toronto (1930/2330)-postponed Philadelphia at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Memphis at New Orleans (2000/0000)-postponed San Antonio at Utah (2200/0200)-postponed Wednesday, March 25 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Brooklyn (1900/2300)-postponed Portland at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed Indiana at Orlando (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Denver at Miami (1930/2330)-postponed Toronto at New York (1930/2330)-postponed Boston at Memphis (2000/0000)-postponed Houston at Milwaukee (2130/0130)-postponed Atlanta at Golden State (2230/0230)-postponed Thursday, March 26 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Lakers at Cleveland (1900/2300)-postponed Philadelphia at Chicago (2000/0000)-postponed San Antonio at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Charlotte at Oklahoma City (2000/0000)-postponed Utah at Dallas (2030/0030)-postponed Atlanta at Sacramento (2200/0200)-postponed Friday, March 27 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed Houston at Indiana (1900/2300)-postponed Brooklyn at Orlando (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Philadelphia (1900/2300)-postponed Portland at Boston (1930/2330)-postponed New York at New Orleans (2000/0000)-postponed Washington at Milwaukee (2030/0030)-postponed San Antonio at Denver (2100/0100)-postponed Saturday, March 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Brooklyn (1800/2200)-postponed LA Clippers at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Miami (2000/0000)-postponed LA Lakers at Washington (2000/0000)-postponed New York at Chicago (2000/0000)-postponed Toronto at Memphis (2000/0000)-postponed Oklahoma City at Golden State (2030/0030)-postponed Atlanta at Utah (2100/0100)-postponed Sunday, March 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Dallas (1500/1900)-postponed Houston at Detroit (1700/2100)-postponed Minnesota at Boston (1800/2200)-postponed New Orleans at Orlando (1800/2200)-postponed Portland at Philadelphia (1930/2330)-postponed San Antonio at Golden State (2030/0030)-postponed Indiana at Sacramento (2100/0100)-postponed Monday, March 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Cleveland (1900/2300)-postponed Portland at Brooklyn (1930/2330)-postponed Memphis at Toronto (1930/2330)-postponed LA Lakers at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed