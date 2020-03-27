NBA Fixtures

Mar 27 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, March 27 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed Houston at Indiana (1900/2300)-postponed Brooklyn at Orlando (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Philadelphia (1900/2300)-postponed Portland at Boston (1930/2330)-postponed New York at New Orleans (2000/0000)-postponed Washington at Milwaukee (2030/0030)-postponed San Antonio at Denver (2100/0100)-postponed Saturday, March 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Brooklyn (1800/2200)-postponed LA Clippers at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Miami (2000/0000)-postponed LA Lakers at Washington (2000/0000)-postponed New York at Chicago (2000/0000)-postponed Toronto at Memphis (2000/0000)-postponed Oklahoma City at Golden State (2030/0030)-postponed Atlanta at Utah (2100/0100)-postponed Sunday, March 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee at Dallas (1500/1900)-postponed Houston at Detroit (1700/2100)-postponed Minnesota at Boston (1800/2200)-postponed New Orleans at Orlando (1800/2200)-postponed Portland at Philadelphia (1930/2330)-postponed San Antonio at Golden State (2030/0030)-postponed Indiana at Sacramento (2100/0100)-postponed Monday, March 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Phoenix at Cleveland (1900/2300)-postponed Portland at Brooklyn (1930/2330)-postponed Memphis at Toronto (1930/2330)-postponed LA Lakers at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Oklahoma City at Denver (2100/0100)-postponed Chicago at Utah (2100/0100)-postponed Indiana at LA Clippers (2230/0230)-postponed Tuesday, March 31 schedules (EST/GMT) New Orleans at Atlanta (1930/2330)-postponed Houston at Philadelphia (1930/2330)-postponed Denver at Golden State (2200/0200)-postponed San Antonio at Sacramento (2200/0200)-postponed