NBA Fixtures

Apr 13 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, April 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Charlotte (1900/2300)-postponed Brooklyn at Cleveland (1900/2300)-postponed Boston at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed San Antonio at Indiana (1900/2300)-postponed Orlando at Chicago (2000/0000)-postponed Phoenix at Houston (2000/0000)-postponed Philadelphia at Memphis (2000/0000)-postponed Washington at New Orleans (2000/0000)-postponed Utah at Oklahoma City (2000/0000)-postponed Dallas at Denver (2100/0100)-postponed Portland at Golden State (2230/0230)-postponed Minnesota at LA Clippers (2230/0230)-postponed Tuesday, April 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Miami (1930/2330)-postponed Detroit at New York (1930/2330)-postponed Denver at Utah (2200/0200)-postponed Sacramento at LA Lakers (2230/0230)-postponed Wednesday, April 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at Atlanta (1930/2330)-postponed Chicago at Boston (1930/2330)-postponed Milwaukee at Brooklyn (1930/2330)-postponed Toronto at Orlando (1930/2330)-postponed Charlotte at Philadelphia (1930/2330)-postponed Indiana at Washington (1930/2330)-postponed Oklahoma City at Dallas (1930/2330)-postponed Memphis at Houston (1930/2330)-postponed New York at Minnesota (1930/2330)-postponed New Orleans at San Antonio (1930/2330)-postponed LA Lakers at Phoenix (2200/0200)-postponed LA Clippers at Portland (2200/0200)-postponed Golden State at Sacramento (2200/0200)-postponed