NBA Fixtures

Jul 27 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, July 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at LA Lakers (1500/1900) Sacramento at LA Clippers (1600/2000) Utah at Brooklyn (1730/2130) Orlando at Denver (1900/2300) New Orleans at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Tuesday, July 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at Miami (1400/1800) Toronto at Phoenix (1500/1900) San Antonio at Indiana (1600/2000) Oklahoma City at Portland (1800/2200) Boston at Houston (2000/0000) Dallas at Philadelphia (2030/0030) Thursday, July 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at New Orleans (1830/2230) LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Friday, July 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Brooklyn (1430/1830) Memphis at Portland (1600/2000) Phoenix at Washington (1600/2000) Boston at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Sacramento at San Antonio (2000/0000) Houston at Dallas (2100/0100) Saturday, August 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Denver (1300/1700) Utah at Oklahoma City (1530/1930) New Orleans at LA Clippers (1800/2200) Philadelphia at Indiana (1900/2300) LA Lakers at Toronto (2030/0030) Sunday, August 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Brooklyn (1400/1800) Portland at Boston (1530/1930) San Antonio at Memphis (1600/2000) Sacramento at Orlando (1800/2200) Milwaukee at Houston (2030/0030) Dallas at Phoenix (2100/0100) Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Miami (1330/1730) Denver at Oklahoma City (1600/2000) Indiana at Washington (1600/2000) Memphis at New Orleans (1830/2230) San Antonio at Philadelphia (2000/0000)

