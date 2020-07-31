NBA Fixtures

Jul 31 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, July 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Brooklyn (1430/1830) Memphis at Portland (1600/2000) Phoenix at Washington (1600/2000) Boston at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Sacramento at San Antonio (2000/0000) Houston at Dallas (2100/0100) Saturday, August 1 schedules (EST/GMT

Jul 31 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, July 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Brooklyn (1430/1830) Memphis at Portland (1600/2000) Phoenix at Washington (1600/2000) Boston at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Sacramento at San Antonio (2000/0000) Houston at Dallas (2100/0100) Saturday, August 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Denver (1300/1700) Utah at Oklahoma City (1530/1930) New Orleans at LA Clippers (1800/2200) Philadelphia at Indiana (1900/2300) LA Lakers at Toronto (2030/0030) Sunday, August 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Brooklyn (1400/1800) Portland at Boston (1530/1930) San Antonio at Memphis (1600/2000) Sacramento at Orlando (1800/2200) Milwaukee at Houston (2030/0030) Dallas at Phoenix (2100/0100) Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Miami (1330/1730) Denver at Oklahoma City (1600/2000) Indiana at Washington (1600/2000) Memphis at New Orleans (1830/2230) San Antonio at Philadelphia (2000/0000) LA Lakers at Utah (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Milwaukee (1330/1730) Dallas at Sacramento (1430/1830) Phoenix at LA Clippers (1600/2000) Orlando at Indiana (1800/2200) Boston at Miami (1830/2230) Houston at Portland (2100/0100)

