NBA Fixtures

Aug 3 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Miami (1330/1730) Denver at Oklahoma City (1600/2000) Indiana at Washington (1600/2000) Memphis at New Orleans (1830/2230) San Antonio at Philadelphia (2000/0000) LA Lakers at Utah (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Milwaukee (1330/1730) Dallas at Sacramento (1430/1830) Phoenix at LA Clippers (1600/2000) Orlando at Indiana (1800/2200) Boston at Miami (1830/2230) Houston at Portland (2100/0100) Wednesday, August 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Memphis at Utah (1430/1830) Philadelphia at Washington (1600/2000) Denver at San Antonio (1600/2000) Oklahoma City at LA Lakers (1830/2230) Toronto at Orlando (2000/0000) Brooklyn at Boston (2100/0100) Thursday, August 6 schedules (EST/GMT) New Orleans at Sacramento (1330/1730) Miami at Milwaukee (1600/2000) Indiana at Phoenix (1600/2000) LA Clippers at Dallas (1830/2230) Portland at Denver (2000/0000) LA Lakers at Houston (2100/0100) Friday, August 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at San Antonio (1300/1700) Oklahoma City at Memphis (1600/2000) Sacramento at Brooklyn (1700/2100) Orlando at Philadelphia (1830/2230) Washington at New Orleans (2000/0000) Boston at Toronto (2100/0100) Saturday, August 8 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Portland (1300/1700) Utah at Denver (1530/1930) LA Lakers at Indiana (1800/2200) Phoenix at Miami (1930/2330) Milwaukee at Dallas (2030/0030) Sunday, August 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Oklahoma City (1230/1630) Memphis at Toronto (1400/1800) San Antonio at New Orleans (1500/1900) Orlando at Boston (1700/2100) Philadelphia at Portland (1830/2230) Houston at Sacramento (2000/0000) Brooklyn at LA Clippers (2100/0100) Monday, August 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (1430/1830) Dallas at Utah (1500/1900) Toronto at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Indiana at Miami (2000/0000)

