NBA Fixtures

Aug 7 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, August 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at San Antonio (1300/1700) Oklahoma City at Memphis (1600/2000) Sacramento at Brooklyn (1700/2100) Orlando at Philadelphia (1830/2230) Washington at New Orleans (2000/0000) Boston at Toronto (2100/0100) Saturday, August 8 schedules

Aug 7 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, August 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Utah at San Antonio (1300/1700) Oklahoma City at Memphis (1600/2000) Sacramento at Brooklyn (1700/2100) Orlando at Philadelphia (1830/2230) Washington at New Orleans (2000/0000) Boston at Toronto (2100/0100) Saturday, August 8 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Portland (1300/1700) Utah at Denver (1530/1930) LA Lakers at Indiana (1800/2200) Phoenix at Miami (1930/2330) Milwaukee at Dallas (2030/0030) Sunday, August 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Oklahoma City (1230/1630) Memphis at Toronto (1400/1800) San Antonio at New Orleans (1500/1900) Orlando at Boston (1700/2100) Philadelphia at Portland (1830/2230) Houston at Sacramento (2000/0000) Brooklyn at LA Clippers (2100/0100) Monday, August 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (1430/1830) Dallas at Utah (1500/1900) Toronto at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Indiana at Miami (2000/0000) Denver at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Orlando (1300/1700) Houston at San Antonio (1400/1800) Phoenix at Philadelphia (1630/2030) Portland at Dallas (1700/2100) Boston at Memphis (1830/2230) New Orleans at Sacramento (2100/0100) Milwaukee at Washington (2100/0100)

Basketball NBA roundup: Bucks rally vs. Heat, claim East's top seed 7 HOURS AGO

Basketball NBA Standings 10 HOURS AGO