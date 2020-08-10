NBA Fixtures

Basketball

Aug 10 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Monday, August 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Oklahoma City at Phoenix (1430/1830) Dallas at Utah (1500/1900) Toronto at Milwaukee (1830/2230) Indiana at Miami (2000/0000) Denver at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Tuesday, August 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn at Orlando (1300/1700) Houston at San Antonio (1400/1800) Phoenix at Philadelphia (1630/2030) Boston at Memphis (1700/2100) Portland at Dallas (1830/2230) New Orleans at Sacramento (2100/0100) Milwaukee at Washington (2100/0100) Wednesday, August 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Indiana at Houston (1600/2000) Toronto at Philadelphia (1830/2230) Miami at Oklahoma City (2000/0000) Washington at Boston (2000/0000) Portland at Brooklyn (2000/0000) Sacramento at LA Lakers (2000/0000) Milwaukee at Memphis (2000/0000) New Orleans at Orlando (2000/0000) Dallas at Phoenix (2000/0000) San Antonio at Utah (2000/0000) LA Clippers at Denver (2100/0100) Thursday, August 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Houston (2000/0000) Miami at Indiana (2000/0000) Oklahoma City at LA Clippers (2000/0000) Denver at Toronto (2000/0000)

