Aug 28 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this weekend Friday, August 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at LA Clippers (2000/0000) Utah at Denver (2000/0000) Boston at Toronto (2000/0000) Saturday, August 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Orlando at Milwaukee (2000/0000) Oklahoma City at Houston (2000/0000) Portland at LA Lakers (2000/0000) Sunday, August 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Boston (2000/0000) Tuesday, September 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Boston (2000/0000)