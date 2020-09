Sep 21 (OPTA) - NBA schedules for this week Tuesday, September 22 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Lakers at Denver (2100/0100) Wednesday, September 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Miami (2030/0030) Thursday, September 24 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Lakers at Denver (2100/0100) Friday, September 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Boston (2030/0030) Saturday, September 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at LA Lakers (2100/0100) Sunday, September 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Miami (1930/2330) LA Lakers at Denver (2000/0000)