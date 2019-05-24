NBA free agency period to start six hours earlier

Teams and free agents now will be able to open their negotiations on June 30

at 6 p.m. ET instead of July 1 at 12:01 a.m.

The two sides may talk solely to schedule meetings beginning June 29 at 6 p.m.

ET but can't talk numbers until 24 hours later.

The 2019 free-agent class has a number of big-name players, including Golden

State stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard (Toronto), Kemba

Walker (Charlotte), Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia), Kyrie

Irving (Boston) and Khris Middleton (Milwaukee).

--Field Level Media