NBA games in China in doubt

An event in Shanghai scheduled for Wednesday to benefit the Special Olympics

featuring the Lakers was canceled hours before it was to begin.

Another fan experience event also was pulled from the schedule of events

around the appearance of the Lakers in China, the latest maneuver from the

hosts underlining the depth of the fallout from Houston Rockets general

manager Daryl Morey's comments last week.

There is growing speculation the two NBA games scheduled to be played in China

this week will not be played.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Wednesday on "The Dan Patrick Show"

the games could be canceled. Dave McMenamin reported on ESPN's "Outside the

Lines" that the games are in doubt over safety concerns. The network's Rachel

Nichols reported the NBA doesn't want to cancel games, but said all NBA and

player signage -- massive images of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a 20-foot

NBA logo on the arena -- was removed Wednesday by a single worker operating a

crane.

State television broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday that neither NBA game in

the country would be televised. All 11 wholly owned Chinese companies with

official partnerships with the NBA have severed ties with the NBA, CNN

reported Wednesday afternoon.

The NBA said it did not cancel either fan event, one day after NBA

commissioner Adam Silver said the league regretted the consequences -- but not

the spirit -- of Morey's tweet supporting Hong Kong's democratic revolution.

The league did cancel media availability on Wednesday.

"Given the fluidity of the situation, today's media availability has been

postponed," the league said in a statement.

