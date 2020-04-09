NBA H-O-R-S-E set to begin Sunday

Chris Paul is recognized as

one of the best trick-shot artists in the NBA. Zach LaVine isn't afraid to put

his 40-inch vertical on display.

Some of the NBA and WNBA's best shooters, plus the likes of Paul Pierce and

other recently retired players, are signed on for a nationally televised

single-elimination H-O-R-S-E tournament starting Sunday.

ESPN will televise all first-round matchups Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. ET and the

semifinals and championship April 16 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET as a way to fill the

absence of live sports competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Title sponsor State Farm pledged $200,000 in support of coronavirus relief

efforts.

PointsBet's Patrick Eichner told Field Level Media on Wednesday that it is

looking into regulatory requirements and potential limitations of a filmed

competition -- as opposed to live games -- that would negatively impact

betting markets.

Players will compete in the shot-for-shot competition from their own homes or

courts of choice, most of which will be indoors. Social distancing and travel

restrictions prevent players from being in the same venue.

Young has an outdoor court at his Atlanta-area home, which could make for an

entertaining twist depending on the weather. He's also noted more for his

shooting and not the dunking skills that helped LaVine become a first-round

pick out of UCLA.

"ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING," Young posted via Twitter, calling out LaVine.

Young is scheduled to open the H-O-R-S-E tournament against retired point

guard Chauncey Billups. WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings will play Utah

Jazz point guard Mike Conley, while Pierce and LaVine play and Paul takes on

Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley.

--Field Level Media