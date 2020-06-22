Basketball

NBA hires Rose, Booth to VP positions

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NBA on Monday filled a pair of newly created vice president positions with former player Malik Rose and longtime front-office member David Booth.

Rose and Booth will work under NBA president, league operations Byron Spruell
and will interface directly with teams and players regarding programs, rules,
new initiatives and competitive elements.

"We are delighted to add Malik and David to our talented staff in NBA League
Operations," Spruell said in a release. "Their collective wisdom, expertise
and experience at all levels of the game make them ideal choices to expand our
connectivity with teams and players and provide valuable input and perspective
on a host of basketball-related projects."

Rose, who played 13 seasons in the NBA and won two titles, had been an
assistant general manager with the Detroit Pistons for two seasons. The
45-year old played eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, four-plus
campaigns with the New York Knicks and also had short stints with the
then-Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booth, 50, was the director of player personnel for the New Orleans Pelicans
the past six seasons before parting ways with the team last month. He
previously worked as a scout for the Memphis Grizzlies and was an assistant
coach at De Paul for one season after a lengthy playing career overseas.

--Field Level Media

