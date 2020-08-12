NBA issues memo banning 'casual relationship' visitors in bubble

When conference semifinals begin in the 2020 NBA playoffs, spouses and families will be permitted in the bubble near Orlando.

The NBA, however, is looking to set guidelines for player guests that fall

into the "other" classification, such as girlfriends and recent acquaintances.

A memo from the NBA and NBPA outlines what the league will tolerate as a

significant other.

It will preclude players from hosting guests considered casual in nature,

including "known by the player only through social media or an intermediary,"

according to the memo obtained by ESPN. Players must prove a longstanding

relationship with a non-spouse.

While friends and family will be defined in greater clarity, per the memo,

those prohibited in the NBA bubble include agents, chefs, trainers and tattoo

artists.

Once in the bubble, family members must quarantine and then agree to follow

the same restrictions applied to players and staff. There is no allowance for

leaving the campus.

Players will receive one ticket per guest per playoff game.

