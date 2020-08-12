Basketball

NBA issues memo banning 'casual relationship' visitors in bubble

ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

When conference semifinals begin in the 2020 NBA playoffs, spouses and families will be permitted in the bubble near Orlando.

The NBA, however, is looking to set guidelines for player guests that fall
into the "other" classification, such as girlfriends and recent acquaintances.

A memo from the NBA and NBPA outlines what the league will tolerate as a
significant other.

It will preclude players from hosting guests considered casual in nature,
including "known by the player only through social media or an intermediary,"
according to the memo obtained by ESPN. Players must prove a longstanding
relationship with a non-spouse.

While friends and family will be defined in greater clarity, per the memo,
those prohibited in the NBA bubble include agents, chefs, trainers and tattoo
artists.

Once in the bubble, family members must quarantine and then agree to follow
the same restrictions applied to players and staff. There is no allowance for
leaving the campus.

Players will receive one ticket per guest per playoff game.

--Field Level Media

