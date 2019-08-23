NBA, Kings close investigation into Walton

On April 22, just a week after the Kings hired Walton as their head coach, he

was sued by Los Angeles-area sports reporter Kelli Tennant, who claimed she

had been sexually assaulted, as well as verbally and physically harassed, by

the former Los Angeles Lakers coach.

The joint statement from the NBA and the Kings said Tennant declined to take

part in the investigation.

The NBA began its investigation just three days after Tennant's allegations

became public. It was led by Sacramento attorney Sue Ann Van Dermyden and

Elizabeth Maringer, senior vice president and assistant general counsel of the

NBA.

More than 20 people, including Walton, were investigated.

The statement said the investigation is closed unless "new evidence becomes

available."

--Field Level Media