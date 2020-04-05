NBA, Knicks, Nets help donate 1M masks

Cuomo announced the news on Twitter, saying, "New York thanks you. We are

beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed (personal protective

equipment)."

The masks will go to the city's essential workers battling the coronavirus

pandemic.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai, have also donated 1,000

ventilators, which are expected to be delivered Saturday from China. Cuomo

said Thursday the city was less than a week away from running out of

ventilators.

Tsai is the co-founder and executive vice chairman of the Alibaba Group, which

previously donated a million masks and half a million tests to New York.

According to ESPN, the NBA, WNBA and their players have combined to donate $50

million toward coronavirus-related relief efforts.

New York reported a record one-day increase (10,841) in confirmed cases of

COVID-19 from Friday to Saturday. Friday was also the deadliest day (630

deaths) in the state to this point.

