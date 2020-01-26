NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash aged 41

Reports say that the aircraft came into difficulty in foggy conditions on Sunday morning and crashed in a hill region near Las Virgenes Road in Los Angeles shortly before 10am.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that there were no survivors among the five people on board.

Bryant leaves behind a wife (Vanessa) and four daughters - Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Kobe BryantGetty Images

A six-foot 6-inch forward with astonishing ability, Brant jumped straight to the NBA from high-school in 1996, becoming the youngster player in the history of the association.

The former LA Lakers player is considered to be one of the best NBA players of all-time, making 18 All-Star teams in a 20-year career, and winning five championships.

He also won two Olympic Gold medals for the USA and is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The Lakers retired both of his numbers (8 and 24) when he retired in 2016.

He also won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for a five-minute short called 'Dear Basketball'. The film was based on a love letter he had written to the sport in 2015.

Kobe BryantEurosport

Bryant was known to use a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter for many years, often travelling from his home in Newport Beach to the Staples Center for matches.

The cause of Sunday's crash is under investigation.

