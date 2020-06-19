NBA marks Juneteenth as paid holiday

Juneteenth was a paid holiday for NBA employees for the first time in league history on Friday.

Multiple teams also afforded employees the day off in recognition of the

commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States dating back to June

19, 1865.

ESPN reported that NBA employees were invited to a virtual screening of "John

Lewis: Good Trouble," a film chronicling Georgia Rep. John Lewis' 60-plus

years of social activism and legislative action including civil rights, voting

rights, gun control.

Basketball Basketball-Father of Turkish NBA player Kanter acquitted of terrorism links 8 HOURS AGO

The Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings

were among the teams planning to recognize Juneteenth formally in the

community.

The NFL also made Juneteenth a league holiday for employees, and several teams

followed suit.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Basketball-Yao says he is excited, nervous ahead of CBA restart 13 HOURS AGO