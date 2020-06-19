Basketball

NBA marks Juneteenth as paid holiday

ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Juneteenth was a paid holiday for NBA employees for the first time in league history on Friday.

Multiple teams also afforded employees the day off in recognition of the
commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States dating back to June
19, 1865.

ESPN reported that NBA employees were invited to a virtual screening of "John
Lewis: Good Trouble," a film chronicling Georgia Rep. John Lewis' 60-plus
years of social activism and legislative action including civil rights, voting
rights, gun control.

What's On

