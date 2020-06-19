NBA marks Juneteenth as paid holiday

Juneteenth was a paid holiday for NBA employees for the first time in league history on Friday.
Multiple teams also afforded employees the day off in recognition of the
commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States dating back to June
19, 1865.
ESPN reported that NBA employees were invited to a virtual screening of "John
Lewis: Good Trouble," a film chronicling Georgia Rep. John Lewis' 60-plus
years of social activism and legislative action including civil rights, voting
rights, gun control.
Basketball
Basketball-Father of Turkish NBA player Kanter acquitted of terrorism links
8 HOURS AGO
The Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings
were among the teams planning to recognize Juneteenth formally in the
community.
The NFL also made Juneteenth a league holiday for employees, and several teams
followed suit.
--Field Level Media
Basketball
Basketball-Yao says he is excited, nervous ahead of CBA restart
13 HOURS AGO
Basketball
Mavericks owner Cuban says NBA should allow 'take a knee' protests
20 HOURS AGO
Related Topics