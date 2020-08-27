"NBA playoff games for (Thursday) will not be played as scheduled. We are
hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," NBA Executive Vice
President Mike Bass said in a statement issued Thursday. "There is a video
conference call meeting scheduled later (Thursday) between a group of NBA
players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with
representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the
league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to
discuss next steps."
Players decided to end their boycott and resume the NBA playoffs in a meeting
Thursday morning.
ESPN reported the meeting took place inside the NBA bubble near Orlando and
was the second session to discuss whether to continue the 2020 postseason
after Wednesday's three-game boycott.
The three games on Thursday's schedule will not be played as scheduled.
According to sources cited by ESPN, two player representatives from all
remaining playoff teams will be present in the afternoon meeting.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not
speak during the morning meeting.
The Athletic reported on Wednesday night that James and Kawhi Leonard of the
Clippers were outspoken in the initial meeting about not continuing the
playoffs.
--Field Level Media