"NBA playoff games for (Thursday) will not be played as scheduled. We are

hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," NBA Executive Vice

President Mike Bass said in a statement issued Thursday. "There is a video

conference call meeting scheduled later (Thursday) between a group of NBA

players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with

representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the

league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to

discuss next steps."

Players decided to end their boycott and resume the NBA playoffs in a meeting

Thursday morning.

ESPN reported the meeting took place inside the NBA bubble near Orlando and

was the second session to discuss whether to continue the 2020 postseason

after Wednesday's three-game boycott.

According to sources cited by ESPN, two player representatives from all

remaining playoff teams will be present in the afternoon meeting.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not

speak during the morning meeting.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday night that James and Kawhi Leonard of the

Clippers were outspoken in the initial meeting about not continuing the

playoffs.

--Field Level Media

